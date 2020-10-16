As noted, there will be a special Kickoff pre-show airing tonight at 7:30pm ET to promote the WWE SmackDown on FOX season two premiere, featuring WWE Hall of Famer Booker T and former WWE on-air talent Renee Young as the hosts.

WWE has just announced that Michael Cole will join Renee and Booker as the hosts.

The panel will also feature WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin, NFL star George Kittle, and former MLB star David Ortiz.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s SmackDown and remember to join us for live coverage at 7:30pm ET. Below is the line-up for tonight:

* Daniel Bryan makes his ThunderDome debut and returns to SmackDown

* SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Street Profits defend against Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler

* The New Day’s SmackDown Farewell match will see SmackDown Superstar Big E team with RAW Tag Team Champions Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods to face Sheamus, Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura

* Lars Sullivan vs. Jeff Hardy

* WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defends against Braun Strowman

