WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin has endorsed a birthday tribute by a 4 year old fan named Mason from San Antonio, Texas.

Mason’s sister took to Twitter this week and revealed how he channeled his inner Stone Cold at his recent birthday party, complete with Austin’s entrance and look.

The real Stone Cold responded to a video of Mason’s entrance and wrote, “Oh Heck Yeah!!!”

WWE also covered the tribute on their website and thanked Mason.

“Thanks to Mason for showing the WWE Universe that it’s never too early to start channeling your inner-‘Stone Cold,'” WWE wrote.

You can see Austin’s tweet below, along with the photos and video from Mason’s sister:

