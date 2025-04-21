“Stone Cold” Steve Austin made an appearance at WrestleMania 41 (Night Two) to announce the official attendance numbers.

Austin revealed that WrestleMania 42 (Night Two) had 63,226 fans in attendance. The two night total was 124,693.

It’s worth noting that Austin accidently crashed his four-wheeler at ringside. WWE President Nick Khan went over and checked on a female fan who had been hit, as you can see below: