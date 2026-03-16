WWE Hall of Famer “Stone Cold” Steve Austin appears unlikely to show up on this week’s episode of WWE Raw despite the annual celebration of 3:16 Day.

March 16 has become synonymous with Austin thanks to his legendary “Austin 3:16” catchphrase, which originated from the iconic promo he delivered after winning the 1996 King of the Ring tournament. The moment helped propel Austin into superstardom and remains one of the most famous promos in wrestling history.

In fact, the speech will celebrate its 30-year anniversary in 2026.

While fans often hope to see Austin make an appearance during WWE’s annual 3:16 Day festivities, it sounds like the Texas Rattlesnake will be busy elsewhere this year.

During an interview with Zack Heydorn of SI’s The Takedown, Austin was asked directly whether he would be appearing on the March 16 episode of WWE Raw.

“They should tune in because they love WWE,” he said. “I’ll be a few days out from a race and we’re trying to get that car ready, and we’re working our asses off.”

Austin then elaborated on the demanding preparations currently taking up his time.

“I’ll be hunkered down in a garage in Nevada, trying to get this buggy ready to race this grueling 250 mile race. I want to get out there and put my own show on in the desert.”

While Austin didn’t completely rule out the possibility of appearing, his comments suggest he will instead be focused on preparing for the off-road race rather than making a cameo on Raw.

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