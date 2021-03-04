WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin was a recent guest on the Kelly Clarkson show to discuss a number of different topics, most notably his relatinoship with Dwayen “The Rock” Johnson and how the Brahma Bull was his favorite opponent of all time. Highlights of the Rattlesnake’s interview can be found below.

How he headlined three WrestleManias with the Rock, including his final ever WWE match:

Rock and I headlined three WrestleManias together, which nobody has ever done. And he knew that after that match, I was going to retire and ride off into the sunset. And he knew that I didn’t want to retire but I had some nerve and neck issues that [forced me] to get out of the business. After the three count, after he pinned me following three Rock Bottoms, he told me, ‘man, I can’t thank you enough for what you did for me. I just want to know I love you, man.’ And I’m laying there, with 70,000 people going crazy, and I remember looking up at him and saying, ‘I love you, too.’ Verbatim.

Calls the Rock a great friend and his favorite opponent of all-time:

Rock and I had been great friends from the moment he came into the company, and we turned our relationship into a rivalry. And at many times, regardless of who was playing the good or bad guy, we always had a great friendship, and a lot of respect and love for each other. The Rock was always my favourite opponent because he brought out the best in me, and I brought out the best in him. And when you put the two No. 1 guys in there together, magic happens.

Full interview is below. (H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)