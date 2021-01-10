Steve Austin made an appearance on the latest installment of Booker T’s podcast, Hall Of Fame, with Brad Gilmore, to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, he talked about Goldberg working a part-time schedule with WWE. Here is what he had to say:

“When Bill does that, he’s putting himself in a position to do it, so as a businessman, hey, I get it. It is what it is. This isn’t a knock on the current roster, but he can bring some eyeballs back from when WCW was running against us in the Attitude Era. But it is what it is and it’s a business move by Bill. If Bill wants to do business, he’s going to do business.”

