Steve Austin had Drew McIntyre as his latest guest on the Broken Skull Sessions, which is currently available on the WWE Network.

During the interview, the former WWE Champion revealed why he would kick people, especially Vince McMahon, in the groin while performing the Stone Cold Stunner.

Here is what he had to say:

“Michael Hayes showed me the Stone Cold Stunner in North Carolina in a TV taping. He said, ‘hey kid, you got a second? Come here.’ Well, hell yeah. Michael Hayes is The Fabulous Freebirds, of course, I got time. He showed me the Stunner, I started using it. Many times, if I was probably drinking too much beer, not going to the gym and drinking too much beer, my shorts would get too tight to kick my leg up high enough. So Vince was one of my key guys, I’d kick him in the bal*s so many times because my shorts were too tight. It wasn’t that I could kick up high, but my shorts were too tight to kick that high. I kicked him in the nuts I don’t know how many times that we still laugh about it.”

