WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin says there are currently no plans for a WrestleMania 39 appearance.

It was reported earlier this month that WWE was still pitching WrestleMania 39 ideas to Austin, but not necessarily for a marquee match against Brock Lesnar or Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The report noted that WWE pitched Austin possibly doing something with LA Knight, but there was no word on if a deal had been reached.

In an update, Austin recently appeared on The Casual Conversations with The Classic show, and was asked about a possible appearance aat WrestleMania 39.

“I haven’t heard anything,” Austin responded. “We’re literally, as we speak right now, about two weeks away, and it’s the biggest show of the year. Right now, I think, WWE has got as good a roster as they’ve had since the Attitude Era. They got a deep roster, so I think many guys and gals need those coveted spots. They got plenty of names to draw from, plenty of talent to draw from. I think they should shine the light and the cameras on their current superstars.”

Austin came out of a nearly 20-year retirement in 2022 to defeat Kevin Owens in a No Holds Barred match to headline Night 1 of WrestleMania 38.

