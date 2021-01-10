Steve Austin made an appearance on the latest installment of Booker T’s podcast, Hall Of Fame, with Brad Gilmore, to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, he talked about the high respect he has for Randy Orton and his work. Here is what he had to say:

“Randy Orton, his work in the ring has always been really good or should I say excellent. But dude, his character work right now, he is totally immersed in that character. He is cutting the best promos. He’s having damn good matches and that guy sliced up some legends that help make him, but dude, he was spot on. I thought he stole the show just talking.”

