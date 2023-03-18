Stone Cold Steve Austin discusses his devastating finishing maneuver, the stunner.

The WWE Hall of Famer appeared on UpUpDownDown for a 2K23 stream, where he looked back at some of the best sells of the move, especially from his biggest rival, The Rock. Austin also reflects on Vince McMahon taking another stunner at WrestleMania 38, and how comical it looked. Highlights are below.

On Vince’s botched stunner at WrestleMania 38:

I love the reaction that The Rock would do. Razor took a good one, but it was all like an individual thing. Vince, I mean, he wasn’t even in the top 100. That last one at 38, when we botched that one, I just got up and started laughing because when you blow something that bad, everybody knows what’s up, so you might as well let them all in right off the get go.

How The Rock always used to sell the Stunner the best:

There’s been a bunch of good ones. There’s been so many. It’s hard to remember, but I just remember Rock really putting the Hollywood in it. He put the oversell into it, but that oversell matched the moment and magnified the story that we were telling. We fed off each other. We were like Frick and Frack out there.

WWE has been trying to get the Rattlesnake on the WrestleMania 39 card, and has even had pitches dating back to last week. You can read about that here.

https://www.youtube.com/live/9RGODocIoc0?feature=share

(H/T and transcribed by WrestlingNews.Co)