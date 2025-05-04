Joe Coffey has responded to the news of Gallus’ release from WWE.

On Friday, WWE released Joe Coffey, Mark Coffey, and Wolfgang. Though the trio never made it to the main roster, they were prominent figures in WWE NXT UK and later NXT in the United States. Notably, they were also involved in training The Rock ahead of his return at WrestleMania XL in 2024.

Taking to Twitter, Joe Coffey shared his appreciation for his time in NXT and assured fans that a more detailed statement would follow.

If you were in the ring with us.

You know.

If you were in a locker room with us.

You know. Thank you @WWE @WWENXT Iron don’t break. See you’s soon.

Statement and information coming soon. pic.twitter.com/6GdQNaoGjR — Joe Coffey (@Joe_Coffey) May 4, 2025

The main event of WWE WrestleMania 41 saw John Cena capture the WWE Undisputed Heavyweight Championship by defeating Cody Rhodes — though not without controversy. The finish came after rapper Travis Scott interfered, followed by a low blow and a vicious belt shot to Rhodes’ head.

Fan reactions were split. Some praised the shocking outcome and Cena’s return to glory, while others criticized the match for its chaotic finish. But one person who had no opinion at all? Stone Cold Steve Austin — because he didn’t see it.

During a recent appearance on “The Ariel Helwani Show,” Austin revealed that he missed the main event entirely, even though he was in the building earlier that night. When Helwani asked if he saw the match, Austin was blunt. He said,

“I didn’t see it.”

Pressed on whether he had left early, Austin confirmed, “Yeah, I went home.”

When asked if there a specific reason for missing such a high-profile bout, Austin said,

“No, I just wanted to beat the crowd. I haven’t watched it back.”

After his WWE release in late 2023, Matt Riddle made a swift return to MLW, where he faced Jacob Fatu in a one-on-one match. The bout left a lasting impression on Riddle.

During a recent appearance on the “Rewind, Recap, Relive” podcast, Riddle shared his thoughts on working with Fatu, praising him as a top-tier competitor. He said,

“It was awesome We’ve crossed paths so many times — places like Tijuana, Mexico, and various promotions in California — but that was the first time we actually got in the ring together. The guy’s a stud. Seriously, the guy’s a stud, dude. When we found out we were wrestling each other, we wanted to go all in. Sometimes you get match-ups like that, and you know you might not get the chance again for a while. This was one of those times.”

(h/t – Fightful)