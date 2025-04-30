Steve Austin has confirmed Logan Paul’s claim that he declined a $1 million offer to appear in a PRIME Bottle mascot costume. Paul mentioned the offer on a recent episode of IMPAULSIVE, saying Austin turned it down — and Austin confirmed the story during an appearance on “The Ariel Helwani Show.” For what it’s worth, Austin seemed annoying that Paul revealed the news publicly. He said,

“If he said that, I’m not going to call him a liar. I just thought it was personal business, but since it’s out there — yeah, I turned it down. I’m in the beer business. I don’t know anything about his product, its ingredients, whether it’s good or bad. It just wasn’t my thing.”

He added, “It’s not my gimmick. He’s doing great, he’s hustling, and I respect that. But it just wasn’t the right fit for Steve Austin.”

During a recent appearance on the “Busted Open Radio” podcast, newly crowned WWE Women’s United States Champion Zelina Vega commented on her title win, the moment not feeling real, and more.

On the moment not feeling real: “It didn’t feel real until I heard the bell ring. I hate crying. I’m like ‘Gangstas don’t cry,’ but the two moments where I allowed myself to be in the moment were the ones where I let myself be the most raw.”

On feeling like she was her eight-year-old self: “I felt like my 8-year-old self popped out and was living in that moment.”

During a recent edition of the “No Holds Barred” podcast, WWE Superstar Natalya commented on working outside of WWE, whether she believes Triple H owes her a WWE TV storyline, and more.

On her projects and work outside of WWE: “I just feel so alive and I feel so free and it’s so cool that I’m being allowed to do these outside projects with WWE’s full blessing. As I’ve mentioned before and I’ve said this to a lot of other people, I am not comfortable just taking a paycheck and just coasting and just hoping that the writers at WWE think of something for me to do. I would have never survived in WWE 18 plus years, which is unprecedented for a female in WWE, no other woman in the industry, no one has ever done this at the level that I’ve done it for 18 uninterrupted years. I would never have survived what I survived in WWE had I not been creative and persistent and constantly trying to think of new ideas and ways to be involved and ways to be included. The division is more competitive than it’s ever been.”

On Triple H not owing her anything: “Some of these incredible storylines and character development, a lot of them, including Bray’s, when Bray started to really evolve, Triple H was a big part of helping him realize his full potential. Do they owe me anything? No. That’s why for the first time ever, I’ve been allowed to step outside of WWE to really show the company, I want more, I’m going to work for me, and I’m going to work for more, and I’m going to fight for more. I’m not just talking about it, I’m actually doing it. I’m not just saying, ‘Oh, let me wrestle on Bloodsport because I really want a match.’”

On training herself on her days off: “I choose to train people on my days off. I train myself. I love the dungeon, it’s my greatest luxury to have that, to have my own ring. For me, my message has always been, let me show you, let me work for it. I love fighting for something, I do my best work fighting for my life. That’s why these shows, NWA, and that’s why Bloodsport was so important to me and I’m asking Triple H to do more outside shows because I’m not expecting Triple H to include me in the women’s division. He doesn’t owe that to me, the company doesn’t owe that to me. But I’m going to show him, I’m going to earn my way back into the women’s division. That’s what I’m doing, I’m putting my money where my mouth is.”

During a recent appearance on the “Pub Darts” podcast, WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre revealed that he still gets butterflies in his stomach prior to his matches.

On his confidence when he goes out to perform: “I mean, I do think about it. I’ve done it so long. That as long as I feel confident about the story we’re trying to tell, physically I feel as good as I’m gonna feel. I’m pretty confident when I go out, but I still get the butterflies in my stomach, I still get the nerves.”

On still getting butterflies in his stomach before his matches: “No matter if there’s…. WWE, the lowest crowd would be 5,000, whatever, or 80,000 people, 90,000 people in Mania. I get the same butterflies in my stomach, the same thought process, no matter how many people are there. Because I wanna go out there, steal the show. More importantly, to me, is tell a compelling story that we can continue every week.”

On telling a compelling storyline: “What matters is not the cool moves we do, its the emotional reaction we get from the crowd. How we make people feel, the moments we give them, that they remember, because they don’t remember a backflip two weeks later. They remember how we made them feel.”