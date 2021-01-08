WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin recently spoke with Ryan Satin of FOX Sports and named WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and Bayley as his current favorites on the WWE roster.

“Well, I’ve said in the past, Bayley … when she turned heel, I think she was one of the most entertaining heels in the business. There’s layers to her work,” he said. “From the female standpoint – Charlotte just came back, and just started tuning in to see what she’s got going on, and Becky Lynch left to have her baby – but, right now, I really like Bayley’s heel work. I’ve been watching it and liking it for quite some time.

“On the guy’s standpoint, like you just said, Drew McIntyre came by to shoot the show. Mick Foley was on the podcast years ago and he goes, ‘Hey, man. This guy.” If you’d have told me he was going to be the guy years ago, I’d have said no. He’s a midcard guy. Mick goes, ‘You should watch this guy.’ I’ve been watching him and to meet him in person and to get a feel for his physicality and his mentality and the way he thinks about the business, very impressed with Drew. He’s definitely really, really earned the position he’s at in the business today.”

Austin also had praise for veteran WWE Superstar Randy Orton. He noted that the current Orton we’re seeing on RAW is the best version of The Viper that we’ve ever seen.

“Randy’s on fire right now,” Austin said. “I watched RAW just this past Monday, as we speak, whenever it was. And he was just … the stuff, the promos that he was cutting on the legends, the actions, the match with Jeff Hardy where he’s working that arm. Slow, methodical, vicious. He’s so dialed in right now. This is the best Randy Orton we’ve ever seen.”

He continued, “He’s grown into it. He’s grown into it. He’s always been good in the ring. But, I feel now, his character work and his promos, is off the charts. His work has always been there. But, now, he’s nailing it all.”

Regarding the top Superstar on the SmackDown side, Austin was asked his thoughts on WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and his heel turn, and the work he’s been doing with Paul Heyman.

“I like it because it seems like Paul helps anchor him. [Roman]’s always been really good. He can work his ass off,” Austin said. “They needed to turn him heel way back in the day. But, they never would pull the trigger. Vince, you know. He’s the guy. He’s a good looking guy. Body. He can work. Vince never wanted to pull the trigger.

“But, people wanted that heel run out of him, you know? So, now I think with Paul E, I think it stabilizes him and gives him an anchor. I like everything that he’s doing now. A lot. It all makes sense and it’s working.”

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.