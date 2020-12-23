During his appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Steve Austin reflected on some of his favorite matches of his career. Here’s what he had to say:

I had a 30-minute broadway with Ricky Steamboat at the LA Forum, and there weren’t any cameras there because it was just a house show. That was one of my best matches. I’m such a huge Steamboat fan and him and Flair had the trilogy – some of the best matches in the history of the business. But just for crowd feel and what it was, I’ve gotta go to WrestleMania 13 with Bret and WrestleMania 17 with The Rock. WrestleMania 14 – me winning the title from Shawn – wasn’t a great match, but Shawn is one of the greatest talents in the history of the business. I loved my match I had with Benoit in Edmonton on SmackDown. We worked the night before, and they shorted us on time. I came up with this comeback for him, and I said, ‘I’m seeing 10 belly-to-bellys and I’m not seeing a traditional comeback.’ I told him, ‘If they tell us to go home, fuck it, I’m gonna go as long as I want to and I got the heat.’ We went out there and ripped it up, so I was really proud of that match.

Credit: The Pat McAfee Show. H/T 411Mania.