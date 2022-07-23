WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin recently spoke with Sportskeeda about his relationship with the great Brian Pillman, where the Rattlesnake recalled their run as the Hollywood Blondes in World Championship Wrestling. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

How he would describe Brian Pillman:

“Cutting edge. He was one of those guys who was out there in front. He was a smaller guy, even going back to his high school, his football days, his college days, the few pro days that he had, Brian was a tough S.O.B. He was a man’s man.”

On teaming with Pillman as a member of the Hollywood Blondes:

“We, by chance, got hooked up as a tag team. I didn’t like it because I didn’t really understand tag team wrestling, but as Brian and I traveled together we became very, very close. He turned in to be one of the best friends I had in the business, and I loved working as a tag with him.”