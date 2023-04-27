WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin is still surprised at how fans are using the “What!?” chants in 2023.

Stone Cold created the “What!?” chants back in 2001, but fans continue to use them today, regardless of who is in the ring. Austin recently spoke with Chris Van Vliet for his “INSIGHT” podcast, and was asked about fans keeping the chant alive.

“It really does [surprise me], but it’s a testament to how impacted people were to that,” Austin said. “You know, that started off as me leaving a voice message on Christian’s phone. I was working heel at the time and I said hey man, this is a really good way to F with people and get on their nerves and under their skin. Because if you tell me something I just say ‘What?’ And I throw it back at you, and it’s irritating, it’s what it was designed to be. Then I turned it into something that worked for me as a babyface as a way to mock a certain situation.

“With cadence and delivery, people can escape it as far as talent doing a promo. But it’s very, it’s flattering to still see it around, but I have had so many people cussing me out and hating it. We ended up putting it on the t-shirt for God’s sake, and it sold a ton. So, I am thankful for the word, but if it disappeared tomorrow then I wouldn’t complain. I’m honored that it is still here.”

