During his appearance on Busted Open Radio, Steve Austin spoke on not being completely sold on Mike Tyson being involved in the buildup to Wrestlemania XIV. Here’s what he had to say:

I’ll never forget, when Vince says he thought about bringing Mike Tyson in. And this is how stupid I was. ’cause I was all about the business, right? I said, ‘Man, do you think we really need Mike?’ [laughs] It was like, dude. As you know, when Mike Tyson came in, that was when the whole world started watching. So it was like, ‘Hello, McFly! Yeah, we need Mike Tyson.’