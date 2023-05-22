WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin says Pat McAfee has a strong future in WWE if the sports media business doesn’t work out for him.

Austin recently spoke with TMZ Sports and said McAfee simply has a sky-high ceiling in WWE if he ever joined the company full-time.

“Pat has a natural feel for the business,” Austin said. “Epic performer. Great on the stick. Athletically, that match he had with [Austin] Theory was awesome.”

Stone Cold continued with his praise, personally and professionally, and said he was blown away by McAfee’s performance when they mixed it up at WrestleMania 38 in 2022. McAfee ended up taking a Stone Cold Stunner in the segment, and Austin said this was one of the three most memorable Stunners he has ever delivered.

“I think he’s amazing,” Austin said of McAfee. “He’s very entertaining. And, as a human being, I like him a whole lot.”

McAfee recently signed a huge new deal with ESPN for The Pat McAfee Show, and it remains to be seen what the new deal means for McAfee’s WWE future. WWE announced on July 7, 2022 that McAfee signed a multi-year contract extension, but he has been on hiatus from his full-time SmackDown commentary role since being hired for ESPN College GameDay last September. Since then he made surprise appearances at the 2023 Royal Rumble and at WrestleMania 39, where he defeated The Miz in an impromptu match on Night 1. McAfee addressed his WWE future back in March, as noted here.

