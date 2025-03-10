– Popular HBO series, “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” featured WWE Hall of Fame legend “Stone Cold” Steve Austin and his social media celebrity cats in the closing segment of this week’s episode.

– The “50 Greatest WrestleMania Matches of All-Time” rankings continued on Monday morning, with Eddie Guerrero vs. Kurt Angle for the WWE Championship from WrestleMania 20 coming in at number 38 on the list.

– Also new on the WWE Vault YouTube channel from past WrestleMania lore is the complete WWE vs. NFL battle royal match from WrestleMania 2.

– With the Jade Cargill mystery attacker storyline finally coming to a head with Naomi being revealed as the culprit responsible for putting her on the shelf for months, WWE felt it was a good time to look back at the greatest mysteries in company history in the latest installment of their “WWE Playlist” digital series.