During his interview with Bleacher Report, Steve Austin spoke on his excitement level for the WWE bringing fans back for Wrestlemania 37. Here’s what he had to say:

Man, they’re gonna be so excited to have people back in there. When I broke in, I’d wrestle in Chevrolet dealership parking lots in front of 15, 20 people, getting suplexed on the parking lot. So, I’ve been in front of almost no fans, but that was by design because the card wasn’t any good, so no one wanted to come see us. When you’re in WWE, you’re looking for full stadiums. And when you’re in the ring, you’re relying on the sound that those people make to make your decisions as far as how you proceed in your match, so they need that feedback, they need that instant gratification to help them make decisions in the ring. Now that they’re piping the noise in on TV, it’s easier to watch, but it’s hard to perform without a crowd. I think the men and women have adapted and adjusted accordingly in a magnificent fashion. They’ve excelled because they’re professionals, but man, there’s nothing like being in front of a crowd, and I know these kids that are still doing it are gonna be super stoked to have people that are responding.

You can check out the interview HERE.

Credit: Bleacher Report.