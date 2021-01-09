During a recent interview with Fox Sports, Steve Austin spoke on how his heel run had the potential to be much better than it was. Here’s what he had to say:

God-dang, man. I think, I’d probably have to say the heel run. Me versus whoever. But, just the heel run. People did not want to hate “Stone Cold” Steve Austin after the equity I’d built up as that babyface, which was in a grey area. There hadn’t been a babyface really like me before. So, probably, any program that I was in after I turned heel, and I had some awesome opponents. But, it was just the fact that the Stone Cold part of the equation was the wrong factor, him being a heel.

You can read the interview HERE.

Credit: Fox Sports.