During his interview with Bleacher Report, Steve Austin named Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair as two of his picks as the biggest up and coming stars in the WWE. Here’s what he had to say:

I haven’t been tuning in a whole lot because I have a whole lot going on in my personal life, but just from watching the Royal Rumble, I think those last two women—Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair—I think those two are destined for greatness. They still need reps, they still need to learn, but those two have the size, presence, looks, ability to be major, major stars, so we’ll see what the future holds for them.

Credit: Bleacher Report.