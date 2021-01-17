During his appearance on A Little Late with Lily Singh, Steve Austin spoke on who would win a match between he and The Rock in 2021. Here’s what he had to say:

If you’re asking me, it’s gonna be Stone Cold Steve Austin because I’m gonna walk in there, stomp a mudhole in his ass, and walk it dry,” Austin said. “Rock has been out there making all these movies, he’s the No. 1 movie star in the world, and I know he’s been in the gym. But I’m still pretty hard and still pretty salty. To match us up right here, right now, I’m predicting Stone Cold Steve Austin. I’m sure The Rock would tell you Dwayne Johnson. It would be a hell of a match, and it was always a deal where I brought out the best in him, and he brought out the best in me.

You can listen HERE.

Credit: A Little Late With Lily Singh. H/T 411Mania.