During his interview with Fox Sports, Steve Austin spoke on The Rock’s busy schedule being the barrier to him appearing on Broken Skull Sessions. Here’s what he had to say:

I just will say we’ve extended the invite from way back. So, we’d love to have him. Everybody knows he’s super busy. But, yeah, we’d love to have him as well. And that’s not throwing that out there to put pressure on him, because I know he’s busy! But, yes, we have asked … We’ll see.

You can check out the full interview HERE.

Credit: Fox Sports.