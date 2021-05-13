Drew McIntyre’s “Drew & A” interview series returned to the WWE Network and Peacock this week.

McIntyre’s new interview with WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin is now live, reversing the roles from their popular Broken Skull Sessions interview that aired back in December.

As seen in the preview clip below, The Scottish Warrior asked The Texas Rattlesnake about working with WWE Hall of Famer Triple H.

“I love working with Triple H,” Austin said. “We hit it off when he came down to WCW way back in the day. We didn’t travel roads together but we were on the same page. We both loved bodybuilding, powerlifting. He’s a great worker, good mind for the business.”

Austin also recalled one of his favorite entrances of all-time, when Motörhead played Triple H’s entrance for the loss to The Undertaker at WrestleMania 17 in Houston, TX.

“At WrestleMania 17, you know Triple H was a big Motörhead fan, and Motörhead was out there. I remember before the show started they did this warm-up and man, they were just louder than hell,” Austin recalled. “They were doing this warm-up and I was like, ‘Oh my God.’ And then during the show they kicked it off, and I’m a big Motörhead fan myself, and Lemmy was on another planet, he was just up there rocking and they let them play for about 60 seconds, and here comes Triple H.

“He walks out, and he’s all jacked up, he looks like a million bucks. He acknowledges Lemmy, and Lemmy just keeps on rocking because he’s in the zone. And then Triple H power-walks down to the ring because Undertaker’s fixing to follow suit on his entrance, and they were working together, and it was the greatest entrance I’ve ever seen at a WrestleMania, and he’s had many great ones as many other ones have too, but that one was so electric. It also had something to do with that record-setting crowd there in the Astrodome was amazing as well.”

Austin continued and recalled The Two-Man Power Trip tag team with Triple H in 2001. During successful singles runs, Austin and Triple H formed their tag team in April 2001. They would win the WWE Tag Team Titles from The Brothers of Destruction at Backlash 2001, but then drop the titles to Chris Benoit and Chris Jericho on the May 21, 2001 RAW, in the match where Triple H tore his left quad. Austin blamed Triple H for the loss later that week on SmackDown, and The Two-Man Power Trip split shortly before The Invasion began.

“But Triple H, a great mind for the game,” Austin continued. “I picked his opinion on many different things, and asked his opinion on many different things when I was on my run, and one of my ideas as a heel that I wanted to do was form a tag team with him, and call it The Two-Man Power Trip. We were really, really trying to get some heat, laying some heavy steel chairs down on The Undertaker, Kane, Hardys, Lita, my God.

“We were doing everything we could in my alliance with him, which kind of ensured that I was headed in a heat direction, and then fate hit one night in a tag match on Monday Night RAW, and he blew out that quad, and that was the end of that, And he made a successful comeback, obviously he’s had one of the greatest runs in the history of the business, but a guy that’s a lot of fun to be in the ring with.”

McIntyre’s “Drew & A” episode with Austin can be viewed on Peacock and the WWE Network now. Below is the clip with Stone Cold talking The Game:

