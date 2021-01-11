Pro-wrestling legend Stone Cold Steve Austin recently spoke with the The Wrap to give his thoughts on the tragic passing of Jon “Brodie Lee” Huber. Hear what the Rattlesnake had to say below.

Says he was absolutely shocked by Brodie Lee’s passing:

I just absolutely couldn’t believe it because the guy was a tremendous hand in the business, but he was a sweetheart of a guy. When he was in WWE, we would talk every now and then on the phone just about his character and what he was doing. And then we stopped talking and he kept going and he finally ended up in AEW. And I didn’t know his real name from his WWE name. And I was like, ‘Holy cow, this guy is so young.’ And then I didn’t know what had happened. There’s just an absolute tragedy of a guy who everybody in the business absolutely loved and adored. That’s the kind of guy he was. So really, really shocking to me.

On how everyone gravitated towards Lee being such a good human being: