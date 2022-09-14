Steve Austin recently reflected on his decision to retire from wrestling and more while speaking with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda. You can check out a couple of highlights below:

His decision to retire:

“Believe me, retiring at 38 was the toughest, one of the toughest things I’ve ever had to do, walk away from the business that I love so much. This is one of the things that I love more than anything in my life,” said Steve Austin. “I have my family, and of course, they are very close to me, but professional wrestling, you want to call it Sports Entertainment, it’s all the same to me. This is one of my biggest, if not the biggest, passions of my life. So it was very hard for me to walk away at 38 years of age.”

Changing his wrestling style after his neck injury: