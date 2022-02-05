The legendary Stone Cold Steve Austin recently participated in a Q&A on the WWE TikTok Channel, where the Rattlesnake revealed a ton of interesting tidbits, including what WWE superstar he wishes he could have faced, and what his favorite WWE entrance theme was. Check out his answers in the highlights below.

Which legendary superstar he wishes he could have faced:

“Superstar’ Billy Graham.”

Wrestling he wishes he could have faced on today’s WWE roster:

“Brock Lesnar.”

His favorite WWE entrance theme:

“So many good ones, I’m gonna go with Bret ‘The Hitman’ Hart.”

Who he thinks was the funniest superstar:

“Mick Foley.”

What his favorite non-wrestling moment was of his career:

“Driving a zamboni.”

On the hardest he’s ever been hit in a ring:

“That’s easy. Booker T.”

Names his favorite travel partner:

“Because he’s always in such a bad mood, Billy Gunn.”

On strange places he drank beer:

“I drank so many beers in so many strange places, none of ’em are strange.”