“Stone Cold” Steve Austin is still winning championships.

Just in a different profession these days.

The WWE Hall of Famer recently wrapped up a successful off-road racing season, finishing first in the stock mod category for the Valley Off-Road Racing Association in Nevada.

During an appearance on OutKick Dropkick, Austin reflected on the accomplishment and how it compares to some of the biggest moments from his legendary WWE career.

“It means a lot to me because I put a lot of time and effort into it,” Austin said. “And there’s guys and gals that’ve been out there racing longer than I have, so I’m kind of playing catch up. I kind of found the sport a little bit late in life, but that’s how you find things, better late than never.”

Austin continued, “I don’t think it’s gonna go up there with winning my first world championship with WWE or stuff like that, but it means a lot to me ‘cause it’s hard to do. And, you know, I didn’t know anything about racing. I didn’t know if racers were athletes, they are, and everything that goes with it, but it means a lot to me.”

At 61 years old, Austin is realistic about his future in the sport, but takes pride in accomplishing the goals he sets for himself.

“But when I look at the grand scheme of things, I’m not gonna set the world on fire, in my racing career, there’s federations that are out there that have much more talented, much faster drivers,” he stated. “So, in doing what I’m doing for me, I’m having a blast, and it does mean something to me because I set goals in anything I do, and we were able to reach this goal.”

Although the stock mod category featured a relatively small field of competitors, finishing atop the standings was one of Austin’s primary goals entering the season. He also hoped to complete all four races, but a crash prevented him from finishing one of them.

“This is the fourth year I’ve raced, and I learned something new every single race, just like back in the day when I learned something new every single match,” Austin said. “So, it’s a blast to be out there and mission accomplished.”

Austin, who has largely focused on his Broken Skull Racing team in recent years, plans to continue competing in Valley Off-Road Racing Association events in 2027, in addition to participating in some other races.