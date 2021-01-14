Steve Austin made an appearance on the Rasslin with Brandon F. Walker show to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, he reflected on his promo segment during an episode of Raw last year, which was early in the COVID-19 pandemic as the show didn’t have fans in attendance. This was for him to celebrate #316Day in the empty Performance Center.

Austin explained why he wasn’t a fan of the segment.

“It’s a tough time for everything but if you’re into something where you’re performing or used to doing it in front of a crowd, it sucks. I went down there and cut a promo when it first happened and I didn’t even wanna do the promo. I wanted to do an interview with Byron Saxton. But I went and did the promo for Vince [McMahon] and playing into a live crowd and it was bad material to begin with, [it] was not good at all.”

