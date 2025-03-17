During a recent interview with Alex McCarthy of The Daily Mail, Jey Uso expressed his desire to face off against The Rock on the mic.

You can check out some highlights from the interview below:

On whether The Rock congratulated him on his Royal Rumble win: “He was busy too, but we always running. I got tired of hugging. I was blown up more hugging after than in the Rumble itself.”

On wanting to go up against The Rock on the mic: “I want to get in there. I would like to go toe-to-toe in a promo with him. I know The Rock is good like that but I feel like I’m new school with mine, I’m really in it. I’m really out there like that. Rock is very believable. He can be entertaining and all that, but I feel like I can bring some different kind of emotions from The Rock – family always hit different. I didn’t know I could do it with Roman, with my brothers, so I would like to test those waters.”

Steve Austin doesn’t have any advice for John Cena following his shocking heel turn.

During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Austin was asked about Cena’s heel turn at Elimination Chamber: Toronto and what advice he’d give him. He said,

“No, I wouldn’t [give advice]. I loved working heel when I was in WCW. I loved working heel when I first came into WWE because that was a true heel. When I turned heel at WrestleMania 17, the people didn’t want me to turn heel. It was a forced turn. It was my idea. Vince always likes to do something big on a WrestleMania. He didn’t do anything big. So I suggested that and he said okay, but it was a s**t move. People weren’t ready for it. People didn’t want it. I liked working heel. I just figured it would go over like gangbusters. So the heel I was trying to be was, you know, and trying to be so hated, so much, so fast. I think I tried too hard.”

He continued, “When I look back at it, sure, I got to push the creative envelope and do a lot of things that were cool or whatever, and push the envelope in a different direction and go out on a limb, but people didn’t want me to turn heel, and so I should have never done that. So I don’t think that I’m in a position where I need to offer John Cena any advice from Steve Austin.”

Prior to joining WWE, Stephanie Vaquer made a name for herself in CMLL, and she recently looked back on her time in CMLL and how it compares to NXT. She said,

“In CMLL, when you’re new, they say, ‘Okay, you’re new… good luck,’ ‘See you in the ring.’ You’re so nervous. Now I feel really good because here in WWE it’s teamwork. I can ask, and I can take, you can help me.”

She continued, “But in CMLL, nobody helps you. You’re alone. No teamwork. If you know wrestling, yeah, wrestle, and nobody’s training. ‘Oh, yeah can teach me,’ No. You can say nothing, you can do nothing, you can ask nothing … it was scary all the time, I cried every day in training, every day. The first year, so difficult for me because I’m new … I cry every day after training.”

(h/t – Fightful)