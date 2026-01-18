After nearly two decades away from in-ring competition, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin stunned the wrestling world by returning for a match against Kevin Owens at WWE WrestleMania 38 in 2022. Reflecting on that decision during an appearance on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Austin explained that the timing, the location, and, most importantly, the opponent all aligned in a way that made the comeback feel right.

“It was in Dallas, Texas,” Austin said. “Vince flew down here and we had a conversation. And I thought about it for a minute.” He went on to explain that Owens wasn’t chosen for nostalgia or storyline symmetry, but trust. “From a safety standpoint, they picked Kevin,” Austin added, emphasizing that Owens was the one name that immediately stood out. He later doubled down on that confidence, stating flatly, “Kevin Owens will end up in the [WWE] Hall of Fame.”

Why this matters is that Austin’s return wasn’t a reckless nostalgia play, it was a calculated decision rooted in professionalism and respect. For a performer whose career ended largely due to physical wear and tear, choosing the right opponent was non-negotiable. Owens’ reputation as a safe, intelligent worker made the match possible, and the result was a rare WrestleMania moment that enhanced both men rather than risking Austin’s legacy.

Looking ahead, Austin has made it clear that WrestleMania 38 was about closure, not reopening the door full-time. But his praise of Owens, and the trust he placed in him, only reinforces how meaningful that night was, not just as a comeback, but as a passing acknowledgment from one generation’s standard-bearer to the next.