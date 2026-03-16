“Stone Cold” Steve Austin hasn’t ruled out appearing at WWE WrestleMania 42.

But if it happens, it likely wouldn’t involve stepping back into the ring.

The WWE Hall of Famer called into Busted Open Radio on Monday as part of the annual celebration of “3:16 Day.”

During the interview, Austin was asked about the possibility of being involved with WrestleMania 42 and admitted it would be fun to take part in some capacity.

Still, he emphasized that WWE’s current roster deserves the spotlight on the company’s biggest stage.

“It’s funny because you’ll sit there or they’ll put something on [Instagram] and people will say, ‘Oh, no, no. Man, he’s too old. Let the current talent have the spotlight.’ Let the current talent have the spotlight, of course. If I can go out there and do something, that’d be fine,” Austin said. “But God damn, when I crashed that four-wheeler last year up there against that wall, man, you talk about sh***ing the bed big time.”

Austin didn’t hide how frustrated he still is about the mishap.

Austin continued, “I was so pissed off about that. Because I was looking forward to going out there and announcing the attendance and then watching the show, seeing what kind of show the superstars were going to put on. And, man, I sh*t the bed on the big stage.”

When discussing whether WWE might bring him back again this year, Austin kept things simple and said the decision ultimately rests with the company.

“We’ll see if they have me back,” he said. “If they do, that’s cool. I always say — they got a pretty good roster, you know? So I think those guys and gals, they need all the time.”

WrestleMania returns to Las Vegas this year, and Austin is already scheduled to appear as part of the WWE World convention festivities. Even so, the 61-year-old said that while he still occasionally gets the urge to be part of a big moment, that feeling doesn’t extend to wrestling another match.

“It’d be to go back for one of those moments,” the 61-year-old Austin responded when asked if he ever gets the itch to return. “Not a match itch, right? I got a left knee replacement a little over a year ago. And God dang, my leg feels good, I’m glad I got it done. But, yeah, I get the itch for certain moments. But to try and do a match? No.”

As for the idea of returning in a cinematic-style bout, Austin admitted he enjoyed The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles from WrestleMania 36, but isn’t sure that format needs to become a regular thing moving forward.

“I don’t think so,” Austin said about a possible cinematic bout. “I think I’m good.”