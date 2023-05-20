Steve Austin gives his thoughts on CM Punk.

The Rattlesnake spoke about the controversial AEW superstar during a recent interview with Forbes, where he expressed his admiration for the Second City Saint and revealed that they trade messages to each other every so often.

Man, I just sent Punk a message last night. I didn’t know he had torn his triceps. I haven’t been following anything. I don’t know what’s going on with that. Me and Phil trade messages every here and there. We rarely talk, probably once or twice a year. I love the guy, and I don’t even know if I mentored him because Punk’s probably a lot smarter than I am.

Regarding his work in the industry, Austin praises Punk for being an excellent promo and worker. He adds that being considered an influence on Punk is very flattering to him.

Great promo guy, great worker, he’s got his own thing going and we’re just friends. So I think I remember there’s a picture of myself and him from Chicago, my favorite town to work in, my favorite building. And I guess he had come down to where we were all hanging out. Maybe he looked up to me back in the day, but I don’t know if I so much mentored him because I think he paid his own dues. He learned it the way he did and he got over on his own merits. The fact that maybe I could have been somewhat of an influence would be flattering if that were the case. But he’s made his own career.

Austin would be asked about Punk’s situation in AEW, admitting that he isn’t full aware of what is happening backstage, nor does he watch the AEW product.

But I don’t even know what’s going on with the current situation or what they’re doing because right now I rarely watch any of the product. I watch all the pay-per-views and major pay-per-views, but he’s certainly carved out a hellacious career in his own right by his own right.

