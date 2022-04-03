WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin spoke in a WWE Exclusive about his victory over Kevin Owens in the main event of last night’s WrestleMania 38 pay-per-view, and how important it was for him to close out his career in his home state of Texas. Highlights from the interview are below.

Compliments Kevin Owens, but says he ran his mouth for too long:

“I came here looking for anything. This is where I started and I was lucky enough to finish here. KO is outstanding, but he ran his mouth a little too much and it finally caught up with him. It was an honor to be here on such a stacked card with so many great matches.”

How much he loves the Texas crowd and the WWE Universe:

“You just love the crowd, you love the crowd, the guys and gals before me had so many great matches. It’s really hard to follow that, but you live and die by that crowd. This crowd is so faithful, so loyal, so rambunctious, they’re behind everything you do. I give a shout out to the WWE superstars that worked before me and will work tomorrow night, but I give the biggest shout out to the crowd because I never expected to headline a WrestleMania at this day and time. It’s all about the WWE Universe.”

