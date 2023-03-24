WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin says he is done with in-ring work.

Austin recently spoke with Michael Duarte of NBC Los Angeles at an event to promote WWE 2K23 with other Superstars. Stone Cold was asked how retirement has been treating him.

“You have to understand that I retired in 2003, so it’s been a long time, so I’m over it,” Austin said. “But when I walked away from the business of Sports Entertainment I endeavored into other things: I work with Kawasaki motor sports on the side by side division, I’m in the beer business, and I do other things. Coming back to do something from time to time is fine, because I love my relationship with WWE, but my days in the ring are done… although, I did do the main event at WrestleMania last year in Dallas, but that was kind of a fluke and we pulled it off. It’s good to be back and see some of the faces. I’m looking forward to the guys I’m going to see tonight, but I’ve been gone for a long time, and I do not miss it.”

Austin came out of a nearly 20-year retirement in 2022 to defeat Kevin Owens in a No Holds Barred match to headline Night 1 of WrestleMania 38. He also appeared for a segment on Night 2. In this new interview, Austin was asked about possibly appearing at WrestleMania 39 in a few weeks. He reiterated comments made earlier this month.

“I haven’t got a phone call yet and it’s about two weeks away so I don’t expect to be there, but anything can happen,” he said.

