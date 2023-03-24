Steve Austin is easily considered one of the greatest and most popular pro wrestling figures of all time.

The Rattlesnake discussed his popularity, as well as a handful of other topics, during a recent interview with Ryan Satin on his Out of Character podcast. During their chat, Austin would be asked about his inclusion in WWE video games, stating that fans continue to recognize him as much as they did in the past because of this. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Remembers the first video game cover he was on as a WWE superstar:

It was War Zone, the one with my arms up in the air [on the cover]. When you are a punk ass kid growing up in South Texas, you never expect you’re going to be on the cover of a video game and you know, A&E did a Biography on me. I told them, I said, ‘Dude, at the end of the day, I’m just a dude from Edna. I’m still that guy.’ so yeah, to see myself on the cover of a video game and to be on a couple of the 2K Games, that’s a blast. I never envisioned it in a million years. Does it mean something to me? Absolutely.

Says people continue to recognize him because of video games:

Well, all these years later, when I retired in ’03, the video games and the WWE Network, I’m still as — people recognize me as much now than they used to when I was on fire, due to the video games and do to all that stuff. So it’s really helped me a lot.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)