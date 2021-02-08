Steve Austin made an appearance on the latest edition of WWE’s The Bump to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, he talked about working with Vince McMahon and how the WWE Chairman always wanted to be a pro wrestler.

“Well, you know, Vince always wanted to be an in-ring performer, but his dad wouldn’t let him, so he just turned into the greatest promoter of all time. This window of opportunity opens up organically so we could start feuding together and that it puts him in the ring. Vince was not the most graceful human being in the world. I say that with all due respect because I love working with him.”

