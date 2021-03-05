WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin is selling his Marina Del Rey, California home for $3.595 million.

The Los Angeles-area home is one of two that Stone Cold owns on the same street in the upscale Marina Del Rey community. The 2,724 square foot home has 3-4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, and sits on a 8,003 square foot lot.

The circa-1953 California ranch was extensively overhauled in 2017. Austin has owned the home for more than 13 years, originally paying $1.965 million in the summer of 2007.

The home includes an over-sized foyer and reception lounge, family room or formal sitting room, great room with dining area and TV area, open-plan kitchen with large island and snack bar, spacious backyard with swimming pool, patio and spa, and more.

Austin’s neighboring home has 3 bedrooms and just 1 bath, which he purchased in early 2017 for $1.49 million. He also still owns his Broken Skull Ranch 2.0 near Gardnerville, Nevada, which is a 40 acre semi-remote spread. Austin purchased that property for $2.9 million in late 2017, around the time he sold the original Broken Skull Ranch near Tilden, Texas.

Courtesy of the realtor, below are several photos of the home:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.