– “Stone Cold” Steve Austin will be in town in Las Vegas, NV. during WrestleMania 41 Weekend. WWE and Fanatics announced today that “The Texas Rattlesnake” will be appearing on April 19 and April 20 at WWE World. Those are the same two nights that WrestleMania 41: Saturday and WrestleMania 41: Sunday will be held.

– As noted, CM Punk will make a special appearance on tonight’s new episode of WWE LFG on A&E. Featured below is a new teaser clip for the episode, which features “The Best in the World” and The Undertaker reacting to a promo from one of the WWE PC athletes.

– The countdown of the “50 Greatest WrestleMania Matches of All-Time” continued on Sunday, as WWE released the complete Randy Orton vs. Batista vs. Daniel Bryan match from WrestleMania 30, which comes in at number 32 on the list.

– WWE looks at the most iconic WrestleMania pyro moments of all-time in the latest installment of their WWE Top 10 digital series, which you can check out beloew.