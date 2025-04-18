WWE Hall of Famer and pop culture legend “Stone Cold” Steve Austin appears to have firmly closed the door on a full-time in-ring return, despite the hopes of many fans.

Appearing on The Pat McAfee Show this past Friday, Austin was asked if he still feels the urge to lace up his boots again. Staying consistent with what he’s said in recent years, the Texas Rattlesnake made it clear that his time has passed.

“This time belongs to the younger generation,” Austin said. “I’m not looking to get back in the ring anytime in the future.”

Austin, now 60, famously came out of retirement at WrestleMania 38 in 2022 for a No Holds Barred showdown with Kevin Owens — his first official match in 19 years. The bout was a major highlight of the event, but he’s remained inactive since, especially after undergoing total knee replacement surgery in late 2024.

While there had been speculation about a possible role at WrestleMania 40, Austin admitted it came close but ultimately didn’t happen. He added that a potential appearance at WrestleMania 41 is something he’d consider if the situation made sense.

Reflecting on his clash with Owens, Austin shared that he occasionally wonders if he could’ve given a little more in that match — though he emphasized he’s not seriously contemplating a return.

WWE was reportedly optimistic last year about a potential dream match between Austin and CM Punk, but nothing ever materialized.

Austin’s iconic submission match with Bret Hart from WrestleMania 13 will be immortalized Friday night as it receives induction into the WWE Hall of Fame — a match widely regarded as one of the greatest in wrestling history.

During his appearance, Austin also gave his take on John Cena’s recent heel turn, voicing his approval. In a later chat with Michael Cole, he reflected on his own heel turn during the Attitude Era, admitting, “It didn’t need to happen.”