WWE Hall of Fame legend “Stone Cold” Steve Austin spoke at length with Fox News this week about the possibility of returning to WWE for an appearance at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas in 2025.

“I’m totally reality-based, but I think it’s a young man’s sport. [WrestleMania 40] was in Philly – too far to go. Kind of out of my wheelhouse. I don’t leave Nevada if I don’t have to,” he said referencing this year’s WrestleMania 40 show in Philadelphia, PA.

“The Texas Rattlesnake” also referenced his past tease for an appearance at WrestleMania 41 next year in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“I said something about it this year just because it’s 400 miles down the road,” he said. “I do spend several trips a year in Las Vegas, so, to think that WWE’s biggest signature pay-per-view event is 400 miles away, in a state that I live in, that I’m going to be there, make a couple of appearances, I’ll be promoting my beer if they, WWE, reached out and said, ‘Hey, maybe you want to do something,’ I’d be happy to do it as long as it makes sense.”

Austin noted that he’s not necessarily looking to get back into the squared circle for another match, citing the difficulties he faced in preparing for his last in-ring outing at WrestleMania 38, as well as recent comments from Hulk Hogan, The Undertaker and Triple H.

“But to get in there, put trunks on, and to try and be the guy that I once was … I did that, two years ago and tried to do something but I never had a ring to practice in,” he said. “[Hulk Hogan] hit it right on the head where he goes, ‘Well, he’s not calloused up. His body isn’t going to be ready for what he feels.’ Undertaker hit it right on the head when he said his timing was not going to be there, which it wasn’t, because I didn’t have any timing. Triple H hit it right on the head where he goes you never go out there, you never know what you’re going to go out there with because you don’t know what you have. You haven’t been in a ring in 20 years. I didn’t know what I had.”

Closing out his thoughts on the subject, Austin made it clear that if it benefits the company and the talent in WWE right now, he’d be happy to be involved.

“But there’s so much going on,” he said. “They got such a stacked roster with so many great superstars these days that they’re not going to have any problem filling two nights of entertainment. But if I got out there and be a part of it on one hand and do something positive that works for the company and works for what they want to do, and it satisfied a crowd, I’d be happy to.”

Check out the complete interview at FoxNews.com.