– WWE shared video footage from the WWE Holiday Live tour stops at Madison Square Garden in New York City, N.Y. on December 26. The annual post-Christmas WWE at MSG show featured Bron Breakker with dogs barking for his entrance and CM Punk doing a run-in in a towel and shower cap.

– WWE Hall of Fame legend “Stone Cold” Steve Austin is featured in a new interview with WWE broadcast team member and HOT 97 personality Peter Rosenberg.

– Also new on YouTube are two new episodes of the WWE Playlist digital series. In the first episode, WWE looks back at the most emotional moments in the company during the 2024 year. Additionally, a look back at Liv Morgan’s epic 2024 year is featured in another installment.