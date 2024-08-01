Steve Austin gives the WWE Universe hope that he might appear at WrestleMania 41.

Next year’s Showcase of the Immortals takes place from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, a town that the Rattlesnake has become quite familiar with ever since he moved there. He teases to Christopher Kamrani of The Athletic that since Mania is in his town he may stop by.

I said I won’t leave Nevada. It’s hard to get me out of this state. But … Wrestlemania next year is in Vegas. That’s in Nevada.

Later in the interview, Austin reflects on his WrestleMania 38 matchup against Kevin Owens.

(Owens) got in the ring with the name Stone Cold Steve Austin, but he didn’t get in with the true Stone Cold who was a (expletive) machine. When the ball rang, I was an (expletive). And he didn’t get that guy. That’s what I was mad about. I wanted him to know what it was like to be in there with the (expletive) when he’s on. You try to be the guy you were, you try to be in that alpha state. Although your mindset is there, physically you are not.

Austin was rumored to appear at WrestleMania XL, a spot that eventually went to the Undertaker, who helped Cody Rhodes ‘Finish His Story’ and become the new WWE Undisputed Universal Champion.

Would you like to see Austin once again at a WrestleMania? Give your thoughts in the comments below.