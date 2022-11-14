WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin returned to the ring at WrestleMania 38 this year, but the company reportedly offered him a second bout.

Austin defeated Kevin Owens in a No Holds Barred match on The Grandest Stage of Them All back in April, to close Night 1 of the big event, and shortly after the bout reports emerged on how Austin enjoyed the experience, and was open to making similar appearances.

Austin took to Instagram today with a video of him working out, and in great shape, which led to fan speculation on his in-ring future. Now Fightful Select reports that WWE officials at least want Austin to do more with the company.

It was noted that the previous regime led by former WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon wanted Austin to come back for another match, but WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H took it a step further and actually made an offer to Stone Cold for a match.

There’s no word yet on a potential opponent for Austin, or if this match would be for Saudi Arabia, WrestleMania 39, or another event, but the offer was made. Sources assume the offer was for WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles, but that was not confirmed.

It was indicated by another source that initially Austin and WWE were “far apart on terms” for the contract to wrestle another match.

You can see Austin's new RV workout video below:

