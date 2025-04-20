Jade Cargill continues to prove she’s a dominant force in professional wrestling.

At WWE WrestleMania 41 (Night One) on Saturday, Cargill secured a decisive victory over Naomi in singles competition.

Speaking during the post-show media scrum, Cargill was asked how she stays locked in and focused amid the constant social media buzz and swirling rumors about her. She said,

“The crown wears heavy for all of us. If you can’t go out there and do your job, this isn’t the job for you. I had a husband who went out there and had a stellar career. I watched him and it groomed me on how to handle big moments like I just had tonight. I know who I am and no one else out there is going to tell me who I am and what I’m about.”

CM Punk isn’t a fan of pyro.

At WrestleMania 28, Punk entered the stadium as WWE Champion to face Chris Jericho, with “Cult of Personality” blaring and a massive eruption of pyro and fireworks lighting up the arena.

The Second City Saint wasn’t exactly thrilled.

Speaking on a recent episode of “The Masked Man Show,” Punk shared that he actually yelled at Kevin Dunn backstage, frustrated over the extravagant use of pyro and confetti. He said,

“I don’t think I’ve ever pictured myself as ‘guy standing on the second rope holding up a title while they waste money on pyro and confetti.’ I screamed at Kevin Dunn, I can’t remember what Mania it was, when I got all that pyro. So pissed off. I do not need it, do not want it. It’s a crutch. It is a crutch. ‘They spent all this money on this bulls*it. This guy must be important.’ Awesome entrance music sets the mood. Pyro just makes dogs angry.”

The 2025 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony took place on Friday night in Winchester, Nevada, at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas, inside the BleauLive Theater.

Kicking off at 1 AM EST, the event stretched nearly three and a half hours.

“Stone Cold” Steve Austin was inducted as part of the Hall of Fame Class of 2025. His legendary clash with Bret “The Hitman” Hart at WrestleMania 13 was spotlighted as this year’s “Immortal Moment.”

During an appearance at the WWE World Panel, Austin voiced criticism over the ceremony’s extended length. He said,

“I learned that the Hall of Fame ought to be a little bit shorter than what it was, and it might start about three or four hours sooner. I got to bed about 3:15, call it 3:16. I live in Nevada, I’m a hermit. I don’t hang out with a whole lot of people, so once I hang out with a lot of people, I have to decompress and do my own thing. I drank a beer and had a little bit of a bottle of wine left. I chilled out and finally went to sleep. When that alarm clock went off, I was red-eyed and drunk. I said, ‘Man what the F!'”