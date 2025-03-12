Former WWE, ECW, and TNA wrestler Kid Kash took to Twitter today to announce that he is returning to the ring. You can check out his tweet below:

I retired in 2017 do to Mounting injuries and reoccurring fast injuries that at that point just needed to treated, healed, and rehabbed. Over the years I’ve had the replacement surgeries and rehabbed that my body desperately needed. I’m announcing that I am now accepting Bookings — Kid Kash (@DavidKidKash) March 12, 2025

The pre-sale for tickets to the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2025 Induction Ceremony has started. The event will take place on Friday, April 18, at the BleauLive Theater in Fontainebleau Las Vegas. The pre-sale code for tickets is WWETIX.

You can check out the official announcement below:

WWE, in partnership with Fontainebleau Las Vegas – the official host hotel of WrestleMania 41 and the newest luxury hotel to debut on the Strip – announced that the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony will take place on Fri‍day, Apr‍il 18 at 9‍:30pm PT at the resort’s state-of-the-art, 90,000 square-foot BleauLive Theater as part of WrestleMania weekend.

Leveraging the three-level venue’s industry-leading multifunctional capabilities, the 2025 Hall of Fame Ceremony will give the WWE Universe an unforgettable experience, headlined by 2025 WWE Hall of Fame inductees WWE Chief Content Officer Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque, Michelle McCool, Lex Luger, and other inductees to be announced in the coming weeks.

The WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2025 Induction Ceremony ticket pre-sale is ongoing now at Ticketmaster.com. Tickets will then go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 14 at 11am ET/8am PT.

WWE has also announced a ticket pre-sale code for the upcoming residency in Tampa, Florida at the Yuengling Center. This will include Saturday Night’s Main Event, Battleground, Monday Night RAW, and NXT TV. The ticket pre-sale code for the shows is WWETIX.

You can check out the official announcement below:

WWE, in partnership with the Tampa Bay Sports Commission and Vinik Sports Group, announced a Memorial Day weekend takeover of the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida, with four consecutive events beginning Sat‍urday, M‍ay 24.

WWE will bring Sa‍turday Night’s Main Event (Sat‍urday, Ma‍y 24), Battleground (Su‍nday, M‍ay 25), Mon‍day Night Raw (Mo‍nday, M‍ay 26) and NXT (Tue‍sday, M‍ay 27) to the iconic Yuengling Center!

Further, the takeover will see John Cena appear on NBC’s Sat‍urday Night’s Main Event in primetime, marking his first appearance in Tampa since he entered the ring on Fri‍day Night SmackDown at Amalie Arena in Dece‍mber 2022.

Presale starts now for three and four-day combo ticket packages through the link below with Passcode: WWETIX

“Stone Cold” Steve Austin last wrestled at WWE WrestleMania 38, defeating Kevin Owens in a singles match.

Owens talked trash about the WWE Hall of Famer, which led to Austin accepting the challenge to appear on the “KO Show.” This eventually led to the epic match between the two.

During a recent appearance on “The Takedown” podcast, Austin reflected on his match with Owens, admitting that some parts of the bout did not meet his expectations. He said,

“I was happy in a moment, but, you know, they didn’t send me a ring down. I didn’t have any timing. I think they interviewed Triple H, The Undertaker, and Hogan. Each one of them said something that was so true. Paul said, you can come back, but you don’t know what you have, because you haven’t been out there. Undertaker said, you’re not going to have any timing. He was right. I didn’t have any timing. Hell, I hadn’t hit a set of ropes in 19 years. Hadn’t thrown a punch in 19 years. Hogan says you’re just not calloused up. Your body is not as hard as it used to be. He was right, because when you when you take off, people talk about ring rust, that’s timing. So, I had no timing. Hogan was talking about being calloused up … those ropes hurt. Those bumps hurt. If you make a long comeback, it takes you two or three months to get those callouses back, so that your body doesn’t hurt after every single match. You build up an immunity to it, so they each made valid points. Like Paul said, you don’t know what you got until you get out there, because you can think you got it, but you don’t. When I went out there, I think I couldn’t hear the crowd as much as I wanted to. When I watched it back, the crowd was into it. It was very, very loud, yes, but I wish I would have taken more time, savored more moments, and worked the people a little bit more than I did. I think I was in a space of not knowing what I had and trying to be a little too frantic. I could have slowed down drastically and made that better. I wish that I would have. I haven’t told too many people that, but I told you.”