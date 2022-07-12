WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin was backstage visiting at Sunday’s live event in Reno, Nevada at the Reno Events Center.

Natalya took to Twitter and commented on how The Texas Rattlesnake was watching the matches from backstage.

“The coolest part of tonight in Reno was having @steveaustinBSR at our show watching every match backstage… Steve is the best. Truly. [heart emoji],” she wrote.

Austin responded and commented on the crowd, and the effort put in by the WWE Superstars.

“Reno was a damn good crowd. In it from start to finish. Y’all gave em a helluva show and that’s the bottom line,” he wrote.

Stone Cold lives in the Reno area. He has not appeared on WWE TV since WrestleMania 38 back in April.

For those who missed it before, you can click here for results from Sunday’s WWE live event in Reno, which was headlined by Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus.

