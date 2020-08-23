Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions Returning to the WWE Network

A new episode of Broken Skull Sessions with host & WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin is set to air on the WWE Network in the coming weeks.

WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler revealed on Twitter that he filmed an interview with Austin on Saturday.

“Just finished shooting an episode of @steveaustinBSR Broken Skull Sessions!! It will air on the @WWENetwork in a couple weeks,” Lawler wrote.

There’s no word yet on when the interview will air on the WWE Network, but stay tuned as we will keep you updated.

Austin currently has Broken Skull Sessions episodes with various Legends and Hall of Famers on the WWE Network – Mark Henry, Ric Flair, Bret Hart, Big Show, Kane, Bill Goldberg, and The Undertaker.

You can see Lawler's full tweet with photo below:

