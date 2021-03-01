WWE will premiere several documentaries, specials and classic content on the WWE Network this month.

It was announced today that a WWE Chronicle special on Damian Priest will premiere between now and the middle of the month. A “Meeting Stone Cold” documentary on WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin will also premiere soon on the Network.

The same announcement on Twitter revealed that more content will premiere on the WWE Network after it begins streaming from Peacock in the United States on Thursday, March 18.

The new WWE Icons episode on WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix, a WWE Day Of documentary on the 2021 Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, and a “Birth of The Stunner” documentary will all premiere after the WWE Network goes live on Peacock.

The next Broken Skull Sessions interview will also premiere after the WWE Network goes live on Peacock. That episode will feature Austin finally get the interview with Randy Orton.

“The 50 Greatest Women” is another original series set to premiere on the WWE Network after it goes live on Peacock.

Classic content being added this month, after the Peacock launch, includes 10 more episodes of WCW Saturday Night.

New “Best Of” specials going live later this month will focus on Stone Cold and WrestleMania in the 2010s.

Stay tuned for more on new WWE Network content in March. As noted earlier at this link, a new documentary on WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg and the doc on Heaven Fitch will premiere this Sunday.

